Scarborough Rainbow Centre’s first “Big Sleep Out” to raise awareness of homelessness is almost here

Mark Jeffet is a valued Rainbow Centre volunteer

With less than two weeks to go until The Rainbow Centre’s inaugural Big Sleep Out, excitement is building for this special event to highlight the realities of rough sleeping.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Saturday August 30, participants will spend a night under the stars on the Northstead School playing field, raising vital funds and awareness for homelessness in the Scarborough community.

Mark, a valued volunteer at The Rainbow Centre who is currently homeless, offered some practical advice for the night: “A tent is a good idea in case the weather changes unexpectedly, so bring one along.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Even in summer, the temperature can drop around 3 a.m, so pack a warm jumper too. Other than that, everyone can look forward to a fantastic event — raising awareness and sponsorship for The Rainbow Centre.”

Event Highlights:

Sign-up fee: £10 per adult (children attend free)

Sleeping arrangements: Sleeping bags and tents – to give participants a small taste of what rough sleeping is like

Entertainment: Outdoor film screening before lights out

Food: Bring your own picnic; soup kitchen available later in the evening

About The Rainbow Centre:

For nearly 28 years, The Rainbow Centre has been supporting Scarborough’s most vulnerable people. Services include:

Foodbank and community café

Hot showers and laundry facilities

Access to clothing, toiletries, and bedding

Start-up packs for those moving into new homes

Debt advice service

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2024 alone, The Rainbow Centre provided food to over 1,000 people each month and delivered nearly 20,000 critical interventions.

Rainbow Centre Fundraising Officer James Howard said: “We are proud to work alongside trusted partners including McCain, Proudfoot Group, Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Aldi, Lidl, Greggs, Dunelm, HSBC, and many more — all committed to helping local people in need.

“Join us for a meaningful, family-friendly night that makes a real difference. Sign up now at rainbowevents.co.uk”