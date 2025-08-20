Scarborough Rainbow Centre’s first “Big Sleep Out” to raise awareness of homelessness is almost here
On Saturday August 30, participants will spend a night under the stars on the Northstead School playing field, raising vital funds and awareness for homelessness in the Scarborough community.
Mark, a valued volunteer at The Rainbow Centre who is currently homeless, offered some practical advice for the night: “A tent is a good idea in case the weather changes unexpectedly, so bring one along.
“Even in summer, the temperature can drop around 3 a.m, so pack a warm jumper too. Other than that, everyone can look forward to a fantastic event — raising awareness and sponsorship for The Rainbow Centre.”
Event Highlights:
Sign-up fee: £10 per adult (children attend free)
Sleeping arrangements: Sleeping bags and tents – to give participants a small taste of what rough sleeping is like
Entertainment: Outdoor film screening before lights out
Food: Bring your own picnic; soup kitchen available later in the evening
About The Rainbow Centre:
For nearly 28 years, The Rainbow Centre has been supporting Scarborough’s most vulnerable people. Services include:
Foodbank and community café
Hot showers and laundry facilities
Access to clothing, toiletries, and bedding
Start-up packs for those moving into new homes
Debt advice service
In 2024 alone, The Rainbow Centre provided food to over 1,000 people each month and delivered nearly 20,000 critical interventions.
Rainbow Centre Fundraising Officer James Howard said: “We are proud to work alongside trusted partners including McCain, Proudfoot Group, Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Aldi, Lidl, Greggs, Dunelm, HSBC, and many more — all committed to helping local people in need.
“Join us for a meaningful, family-friendly night that makes a real difference. Sign up now at rainbowevents.co.uk”