Scarborough has been ranked as the second most popular beach in the United Kingdom on Instagram, new data reveals.

The most popular UK beaches on Instagram have been revealed in a new study by Bounce and Scarborough’s North and South Bay have ranked as the second most popular with 176,976 hashtags.

Bounce say that Scarborough is a traditional coastal resort with a long history of attracting tourists.

"The beach is divided into two main sections, North Bay and South Bay, each offering its unique charm, from crab fishing opportunities to colourful arcades.”

Top of the list for most instagrammable beaches in the UK was Brighton, with 1,004,649 Instagram posts but Scarborough did beat Fistral Beach in Newquay, Seagrove Beach on the Isle of Wight, Kynance Cove in Mount's Bay, Weymouth Beach, Sennen Cove in Penzance, Loch Morlich in Aviemore,

Scotland, Three Cliffs Bay in Gower, Wales and Durdle Door Beach in Wool.

On TikTok, Scarborough ranks as the eighth most popular beach, with 3,900,000 views.