Scarborough Remarkable Rock Choir to deliver 'huge sound' at Christmas performance
The choir, which features over 100 voices, will fill the Queen Street Methodist Church in Scarborough with a night of rock anthems and classic Christmas rock songs, joined by a group of professional musicians.
Event organiser Mark Howley said: “We've got a huge choir now, and they make a huge sound.
“Last time out we had over 400 in the audience, with people dancing in the aisles and singing along.
“This year we've got some fantastic anthemic rock songs, from across the eras & genres of rock, with soaring harmonies and epic guitar solos.
“Plus, a Christmas Rock finale to get you in the festive spirit!”
The event takes place on Friday, December 6, at 7.30pm.
Adult tickets, priced £11 each, are available online at remarkablearts.net or by calling 07943 276496.
Proceeds from the event go towards the group’s music therapy work, as well as specialist music provision for young people across the area.
