Scarborough Remarkable Rock Choir to deliver 'huge sound' at Christmas performance

Scarborough Remarkable Rock Choir at a previous performance

Scarborough Remarkable Rock Choir has promised to deliver a 'huge sound' at their Christmas performance on December 6.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The choir, which features over 100 voices, will fill the Queen Street Methodist Church in Scarborough with a night of rock anthems and classic Christmas rock songs, joined by a group of professional musicians.

Event organiser Mark Howley said: “We've got a huge choir now, and they make a huge sound.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Last time out we had over 400 in the audience, with people dancing in the aisles and singing along.

Scarborough Remarkable Rock Choir

“This year we've got some fantastic anthemic rock songs, from across the eras & genres of rock, with soaring harmonies and epic guitar solos.

“Plus, a Christmas Rock finale to get you in the festive spirit!”

The event takes place on Friday, December 6, at 7.30pm.

Adult tickets, priced £11 each, are available online at remarkablearts.net or by calling 07943 276496.

Proceeds from the event go towards the group’s music therapy work, as well as specialist music provision for young people across the area.