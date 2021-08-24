Scarborough remembers brave Thalia-Beau Wright on the year anniversary of her passing

Thalia Beau-Wright (Christine Johnson)

Thalia suffered from restrictive cardiomyopathy - a rare condition which meant she needed a new heart and lungs.

She was on the urgent list for a transplant and her doctors, including a team at Great Ormond Street Hospital in London, were doing everything they could to try to find her a donor but she tragically died whilst waiting.

In a statement, Thalia's family said: "One year ago today, the sun was shining brightly, the sky so blue, and in the 7th hour of morning, Heaven opened the gates for the most beautiful angel in the world.

The Railings of Love. (JPI Media)

"We miss every inch of you, from your gorgeous top knot to you tiny painted toes, the beauty you oozed from the inside out, your hilarious one liners, your beautiful singing, your kind nature, your cuteness, sass and your love

"We miss loving you in our arms, we miss holding you tight, stroking your beautiful little face, cuddling you so tight we could feel your tiny heart, we miss your smell, your adorable sounds, your laughter and a smile that lit up the world."

Thalia's story made a huge impact on the people of Scarborough, with groups of people and local businesses fundraising to send her on a once in a lifetime trip to Disneyland Paris in 2019.

She also met Lewis Capaldi and Jason Manford on their visits to Scarborough, and she continues to move people in the town thanks to the hard work and dedication of her family.

Messages of love. (JPI Media)

On November 11 last year, which would have been Thalia's 6th birthday, her family launched the Thalia-Beau Foundation.

Initially the charity aims to provide care packages to those families and children who are experiencing long term hospital visits, including in Scarborough and Leeds, and to continue to raise awareness of organ donation.

Residents and tourists will also notice hundreds of painted wooden hearts have been strung along the railings on Marine Drive this week.

Thalia's grandma Christine first thought of the 'Railings of Love' idea for Valentine's Day this year and asked people to nominate hearts for loved ones in return for a donation to the foundation.

The climbers at the summit of Ben Nevis. (Katie Newton)

New hearts, again hand painted by Thalia's cousin Charlotte, have returned this week to celebrate the first anniversary of her death.

On Sunday a group of women from Scarborough climbed Ben Nevis, the UK's highest mountain, to raise money for the Thalia-Beau Foundation, raise awareness of organ donation and to celebrate Thalia's life.

One of the climbers, Katie Newton, also summited Mount Snowdon in 2019 to raise money for Thalia's Disneyland trip.

Thalia's family ask the people of Scarborough to join them and light a candle of remembrance in their homes at 7pm this evening.

They said: "Born in the 7th hour of the evening, leaving the world in the 7th hour of the morning. So please join us at 7pm and shine bright for our darling girl."

For more information about the Thalia-Beau Foundation visit the website here.