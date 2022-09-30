Scarborough reptile expert gives opinion on holidaymaker’s ‘crocodile’ sighting

Holidaymaker Sarah Craven was out walking with her family when she captured the footage.

The Scarborough News reported the sighting earlier this week, which has led to numerous people questioning the supposed sighting.

Jordan Woodhead, reptile expert, said: “I can tell you without a shadow of a doubt that these were not crocodiles - they appear to be seals recorded in very low quality.

“I can tell you with absolute certainty that these are not crocodiles or alligators because the current temperature of our sea water is between 10 and 14 degrees currently.

“Any crocodile or alligator exposed to those low temperatures would very quickly lose function of their bodies and die.

“This is because crocodiles and alligators, like all reptiles, are ectothermic and rely on their surroundings to be warm for their bodies to be warm, as opposed to mammals like us which are endothermic and can regulate our own body temperature.

“Crocodiles and alligators are found all over the world in tropical and sub-tropical climates and there are currently 27 recognised species.

“Some of which do swim in saltwater - but none of which could freely swim and stay alive in the North Sea in Autumn.”

Miss Craven said that she could see both the front legs and back legs, with long pointy tails swishing behind.

She also said that the ‘skin’ looked bumpy, like crocodile or alligator skin.

Mr Woodhead is aiming to build the UK’s first dedicated reptile zoo, and currently owns six species of crocodilian, including crocodiles, alligators and caiman.