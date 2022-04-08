Scarborough residents advised to look out for two scams currently operating in the town

Scarborough Borough Council have issued two warnings to residents via Facebook

In the first they say: "We've made North Yorkshire Police aware of a bogus charity collection operating in Scarborough this week claiming to be for the "Ukraine Appeal"

"We've been advised that this is not genuine and if you've put a bag out for collection please take it back in to ensure any donation gets to those who need it most.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"If you have concerns about anything you get through your door claiming to be for a charity then please check with ourselves or the police.

"A list of approved collections is also available at https://tinyurl.com/32aa3te2The second warning advises people to be on the lookout for bogus letters about the £150 energy rebate.

A statement of the council's Facebook page reads: "The fake letters appear to be branded with our logo and ask people to supply their bank card details, including the three digit security code.

"Our letters to inform those who do not pay their council tax by direct debit how to apply for the rebate, are not due to land on doormats until this weekend ( April 9/10) at the earliest.

"Our letters will only ask you to supply bank account details via our website. We will not ask for bank card numbers and security codes."