Do you know a healthcare hero who has gone above and beyond the call of duty? Now is your chance to recognise and celebrate their efforts and pay your own tribute.

York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust is appealing to the public to nominate a staff member or team from their local hospital or community service, who they feel deserves special recognition at its annual staff award ceremony.

Patients and families are invited to submit their suggestions for individuals or teams for the ‘Patient’s Choice’ award to say thank you.

Nominations for the Trust’s Celebration of Achievement Awards are open until mid-night on Thursday, September 14.

The award will be presented to an individual or team who has shown an exceptionally caring, supportive, and compassionate service to patients, their families, and their friends.

Simon Morritt, Chief Executive of the Trust, said: “Every day in the NHS, dedicated teams and individuals go to extraordinary lengths to provide exceptional care and fantastic services.

"Our Celebration of Achievement Awards have become a valuable and highly regarded way of honouring colleagues who have excelled in their achievements and service for the Trust.

“After another challenging year for the NHS, it is even more important this year to share, celebrate and recognise excellent work, and it is always an honour and a great source of pride to listen to stories of outstanding care from patients.

“Every year we have hosted the awards, we have been blessed to be filled with truly inspirational stories and I look forward to witnessing staff throughout the Trust receive deserved praise and recognition for making a difference.”

Last year’s winner was Jacob Harlow, a then Student Nurse in the Emergency Department at York Hospital. Jacob was nominated twice by patients for his exceptional care.

Nominations can be made online at the York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust website here.