Taking place on Scarborough’s Sandside Road, close to the West Pier, the Ice on the Prize stunt will see an ice block erected near the harbour.

The ice sculpture will be erected by ice manufacturing company The Ice Co on Scarborough’s Sandside, near West Pier, on Friday, August 18 at 9am and inside will be a Air BnB voucher woth £500.

To be in with the chance of winning, the public will be asked to guess how long it will take for the Air BnB voucher to drop out of the ice as it melts.

The competition will go live this Friday, August 11 at 9am here, so entrants can enter their predictions in the week leading up.

Excitement will be in the air as people are encouraged to make real-time predictions, and for those unable to attend in person, The Ice Co will be live streaming the entire stunt on Facebook, and giving people at home the chance to make their own predictions via its website.

With £500 Air BnB voucher available to win, plus a bottle of champagne and a delicious food hamper to enjoy at the chosen stay, there’s everything needed for an unforgettable trip with friends or family!

Head of Marketing at The Ice Co, Lucy Redman, commented: “We couldn’t be more thrilled to bring our Break the Dev(ice) campaign to life with this captivating Ice on the Prize activation on Scarborough seafront.

“We want people of all ages to get involved and submit their ice-melting predictions in-person or online for a chance to win.

"Break the Dev(ice) is all about catching up with friends over a refreshing drink – and there’s no better time to do this than on a mini-break with loved ones!”