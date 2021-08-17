Scarborough residents encouraged to 'shop local' to help tackle climate change

Independent businesses in Scarborough and along the Yorkshire Coast are signing up to a Big Green Deal as part of the national climate and nature action event Great Big Green Week which runs from September 18 to 26.

Under the Big Green Deal local enterprises select a product or service they sell that is relevant to climate change or caring for nature and design a special offer or promotion around it for the duration for the week.

Customers can show their support for Great Big Green Week and for the local economy by popping into one of the participating businesses and taking advantage of the special deals or anything else that catches their eye.

Let it Brie is just one of the many Scarborough businesses taking part.

Great Big Green Week is a nationwide campaign to highlight the need for urgent action on climate and nature ahead of COP26, the United Nations Climate talks, later this year in Glasgow.

The campaign will see thousands of people across the UK organising local festivals and events.

The campaign aims to draw attention to climate change and destruction of the natural world, while also making a connection with these issues in communities like Scarborough, at the same time as showcasing actions to tackle climate change.

To find out more visit https://cavca.org.uk/the-great-big-green-week/If you are a business and want to offer a promotion as part of the Big Green Deal call or text David Stone on 07799 646300.

Andy Stubbs of Let it Brie said, “As an independent food outlet I try to source my products locally and to support other local businesses.

That cuts down on air miles and supports the local economy and that’s why I’m taking part in the Big Green Deal and why I support Great Big Green Week.”