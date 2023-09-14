Scarborough residents encouraged to take part in month-long charity bike ride for Diabetes UK

People from Scarborough are being asked to saddle up for a cycling challenge that will raise vital funds for Diabetes UK this autumn.

The UK Wide Cycle Ride runs throughout the 31 days of October and it is a perfect opportunity to take your fitness up a gear, while raising money for Diabetes UK’s work in funding life-saving research and making sure everyone living with the condition gets the care and support they need.

There are three virtual distances those taking part can pick from, or you can even pick your own distance goal. You have the entire month of October to reach your chosen goal, and the aim is to challenge yourself – at your own pace – and pedal towards a stronger, healthier you.

TV presenter Dominic Littlewood has been living with type 1 diabetes since he was 10 years old and is encouraging people to take part in the challenge this year.

He said: “The great thing about the UK Wide Cycle Ride is not only can you raise money for a really important cause and support the work Diabetes UK does, but you can take part however suits you! Pick a distance that’s going to challenge you, but also feels achievable!”

Clare Howarth, Head of the North of England at Diabetes UK, said: “Cycling is a brilliant way to help you get fit and healthy, while having fun and setting yourself a challenge. So this October, connect your Strava and complete a virtual distance between two UK cities, on the road, in the gym or in the comfort of your own home.”

The distances to choose from are include 150 miles: London to Nottingham or about five miles a day, 300 miles: Exeter to Manchester or about nine and a half miles a day, 500 miles: Edinburgh to Brighton or about 16 miles a day or you can pick your own miles and distance to cycle.

Everyone taking part will get their own fundraising profile page.

From there, it will be possible to connect your Strava or log your rides manually. You will be able to join a Facebook group where event ambassadors and challengers discuss their progress and share tips. There are fundraising incentives, too, with anyone raising £35 or more receiving a medal. Diabetes UK-branded cycling jerseys and caps will go to anyone raising £150 and £300 respectively.

To register for the UK Wide Cycle Ride, visit cycle.diabetes.org.uk.

There is no registration fee and no minimum sponsorship.