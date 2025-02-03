Scarborough residents invited bring seawater samples for experts to test

View across the South Bay Beach - James Hardisty

Residents are being invited to take part in a community event investigating the sea water quality in Scarborough’s North and South bays.

The event, organized by Amazing Communities Together in partnership with Imperial College London and Barrowcliff Big Local, will take place on Monday, February 10, at Gallows Close Centre from 2 PM.

Experts from Imperial College’s Environment Team will analyze sea water samples collected locally to assess water quality.

Bill Chatt, from Barrowcliff Big Local has already collected water samples from Scarborough’s North and South Bay for analysis.

Mr Chatt said: “I went two weeks ago to collect samples which I put in my freezer and dispatched to London by courier for testing.

“I used the What3Words app so we knew the exact location the sample was taken and took photos of the screen to say “this sample was taken at this point - so they know within three metres the exact location the sample was gathered.

“I’m hoping they will come and say that the water quality is fantastic, but we know that’s probably not going to be the case.”

The team from Imperial College will stay in Scarborough on Sunday February 9 and will take samples on Monday morning. They will then do a presentation on what they’ve found at Gallows Close Centre.

The results will feed into a white paper that will be presented to the Government, alongside further projects from other coastal communities.

Mr Chatt said: “The team from Imperial College are not being paid to do this, so they’ll be as honest as they can.

“Scarborough was built on people coming here to be healthy

“Small children dig on the beach and play in the water.

“We hope that after this, people can then have confidence in the sea water”

Residents are encouraged to bring their own sea water samples to the event in clean, empty water bottles to ensure accurate testing.

Attendees will have the chance to ask questions, share concerns, and discuss findings with the experts.

Refreshments will be available, provided by Team Gallows and Barrowcliff Big Local.