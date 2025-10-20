Scarborough residents meeting to discuss new town centre square

The area of Newborough where the new town square may be developed - Image: Google Maps

Long discussed plans to create a town square in Scarborough may take a step closer at a special meeting this evening.

The meeting, organised by the United Scarborough Residents Action Group, will take place at the Scarborough YMCA Theatre at 7pm.

The group aims to provide a forum for constructive discussions and debate among Scarborough residents about what's happening with planning, development, assets and services in the town, and how public funds are accumulated and spent.

Tonight's meeting will discuss plans to demolish the former Argos building on Newborough and refashion the area into a vibrant community area with an emphasis on art, cafe culture and community events.

United Scarborough committee member, Michelle Richardson explained the purpose of the meeting. She said: “Primarily we hope to achieve the release of funds previously owned by the former Scarborough Borough Council.

“The property goes to auction on October 30 and we only found out on October 6.

“We believed the building was in holding on a buy-back scheme.

“When it was handed back, it was valued at £650,000. Now it has a guide price of £350,000 with no reserve - it’s going for a song.”

The Action Group hopes to source the money to buy the building from a number of public funding pots, including the remaining funds from the old town deal board, new investment from the new town deal board and the Mayor’s High Street Fund, part of which has been earmarked for the town’s future.

Ms Richardson said: “The Grimsby Report revised edition 2018 stated that retail as we know it is dying.

“Large national chain retailers are moving to out of town retail parks.

“The development of town centres should focus on independents, leisure, entertainment and outdoor community hub spaces to drive footfall back into the town centre.

“This location offers a once in a lifetime opportunity to do just that.

“It has choice architectural gems and the chance to open up the Market Hall to natural light.”

United Scarborough, comprises a small band of residents including former town councillor Guy Smith, environmental campaigner Steve Crawford, local historian Michael Knaggs and residents and for sure-start volunteers Cheryl Mann and Michelle Richardson.

The group hopes the plans will drive seafront traffic back into the town centre.

Ms Richardson said: “The original plans for a town square were first submitted to Scarborough Borough Council back in 2002, the idea was fully ratified, voted for and passed, the only reason it didn’t go ahead was because the money wasn’t there. But it is now.

“Scarborough people are getting disheartened with scheme after scheme that doesn’t develop and come to fruition.

“We were going unheard 70 miles away in Northallerton and we have to sing out and make our voices louder.

“Scarborough has a very strong history of being a market town - Scarborough Fair itself used to run for 45 days per year.

“If we can bring local entertainment and live performances that will open Art Council and Lottery funding to us.

“The variety of uses we envisage isn’t just artists, it’s pop up vendors, the ice rink at Christmas, and community resident-led events.

“Even the local MP is currently pushing the town of culture - we seem to be ticking everybody’s boxes.

“We hope to see the cafe culture of the town square working in conjunction with the new cinema - hopefully that will generate new nightlife in Scarborough.”

An initial artists impression, created a few years ago has been seen and reviewed by residents who, over the last two years, have fed in ideas and suggestions.

This has led to a new image which the committee has named the compromise - all the best bits of their vision and the council’s combined.

Input from Historic England has led to the keeping of the Shakespeare pub as well as the neighbouring homewares shop and Indian restaurant.

The new plan also includes an amphitheatre of steps at the Queen Street end – a nod to Alan Ayckbourn’s Theatre in the Round.

Ms Richardson said: “We are hoping to grow the committee and we are looking for more people to get involved.

“All viewpoints are covered, we certainly don’t all sit around the table with the same point of view, and having Guy onboard really helps with his knowledge of red tape.”

Tonight’s meeting is open to all and representatives from Scarborough Town Council, North Yorkshire Council and the Mayor of North Yorkshire, David Skaith have all been directly invited to attend.

The meeting takes place at Scarborough YMCA on St Thomas Street. Doors open at 6.30pm with the meeting due to start at 7pm.