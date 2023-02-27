‘Warm Packs’ have been distributed to the Legacy Community Centre in Eastfield and Cayton Jubilee Hall.

This was part of a collaboration under Operation Cracker involving Filey and Eastfield Neighbourhood Policing Team and Carers Plus Yorkshire.

The boxes contain hats, gloves and scarves that have been donated or knitted by caring residents.

Fiona Colling, from Carers Plus Yorkshire, said: “It's a simple idea that is already having a big impact.

“The project has grown from Operation Cracker which was launched in December 2018 by the Filey and Eastfield Neighbourhood Policing Team as a combined initiative to help protect vulnerable people over the winter months.

“We have been supported by teams of local people who have either knitted a new hats or scarves or donated old ones that they no longer needed.

“The ‘Warm Pack’ initiative is a collaborative project between the Filey and Eastfield Neighbourhood Policing Team, Carers Plus Yorkshire, Eastfield Community Association and This is the Coast.”

Inspector Andy Short, of Filey and Eastfield Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “The changing weather and rising fuel costs make this a difficult time of year for some people, particularly for older residents who may have little or no family support.

“Those with limited mobility often suffer even more and this increases their vulnerability.

