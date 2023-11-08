Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Whether you're a seasoned foodie or just looking for a great bite to eat with friends and family, you can discover new favourite places to eat in and around Scarborough.

Taking place from November 13 to 19, participating restaurants, cafes and bars are offering incredible discounts and exclusive deals through online vouchers.

It’s simple for residents and visitors alike to take advantage, they just need to head to www.scarboroughrestaurantweek.co.uk/offers, download the respective voucher for the places they want to visit, and enjoy.

Scarborough Restaurant Week offers some great deals and discounts.

Here's a sneak peek at some of the deals already available:

Taylors Bar and Kitchen

Whether it’s date night or a get together with friends, for just £13 you can get a pizza and a pint of Casita, or indulge with a bottle wine and steak for only £50.

Weston Hotel

Choose from a two or three-course menu starting at £25pp at the hotel – the slow braised pork belly, or roasted beetroot and whipped goat’s cheese are a top recommendation!

Bay View Coffee

Take in the views across South Bay with a cup of fresh coffee and cake for just £5 at Bay View Coffee. Dogs are welcome.

Kerry Carruthers, Chief Executive of the Yorkshire Coast BID, said: "Scarborough Restaurant Week has flourished year after year, attracting businesses new and old customers to try the fantastic produce from the area.

"It’s a great local initiative, and one that we encourage people to check their Scarborough Gift Card balances for, as this is a brilliant way to redeem them with friends and family this autumn.”

Dan Hargreaves, from Embers Scarborough, expressed his enthusiasm for the event, adding: "There are an abundance of talented chefs and local produce right here in Scarborough.

"At a time when business can be difficult for the hospitality industry, Restaurant Week provides a fantastic opportunity for people to savour and experience the culinary delights our town has to offer, while supporting local businesses at the same time."

Cafes and restaurants interested in joining this remarkable event can still head to the official website and submit their Restaurant Week offer to be part of this celebration of Scarborough's restaurants, bars and cafes.