70 of the most and least populated locations in the UK were analysed to find out which area was the top spot for retired Brits to move too.

It was revealed that Scarborough is the most popular location for retirement-age Brits, with almost one in four residents being aged 68 or over.

The coastal town of Scarborough is the most popular location for those in the retired demographic, with almost one in four residents (23%) being aged 68 and over.

Scarborough has been revealed as the top spot for retired Brits to live.

Coastal locations prove popular among those retiring, with four more seaside locations appearing in the top ten, Eastbourne, Great Yarmouth, Worthing and Barrow-in-Furness.

Scarborough also ranked top as the least-populated place where peope are most likely to stay, with 108,737 residents and a total rention of 96.3%.

