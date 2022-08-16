Scarborough RNLI appoint John Senior as new president of town's lifeboat station
A well-known businessman and retired senior army officer has been announced as the new president of Scarborough Lifeboat Station.
John Senior, who owns the Golden Grid on Sandside and several other seafront businesses, has been appointed to the honorary position of president of Scarborough Lifeboat Station, which has remained vacant following the death of eminent British barrister Gilbert Gray QC in 2011.
Mr Senior joined the RNLI as Lifeboat Operations Manager in 2013 where he oversaw the transitional period during the construction of Scarborough’s new station in 2016 alongside mechanic Dave Horsley.
“I’m standing in some really big shoes that I can only hope to fill,” Mr Senior said, who was a family friend of former station president Mr Gray. “Gilbert was a great man that the station crew, the RNLI, and the people of Scarborough held in very high regard.
"Being given the privilege to walk in Gilbert’s footsteps as president of Scarborough Lifeboat Station is a huge honour for me and I only hope Gilbert would approve!”
The restaurateur and property developer stood down as Operations Manager in 2018 and took on the role of Deputy Launch Authority and has remained a stalwart supporter of the life-saving charity.
Mr Senior rose to the rank of Major in the British Territorial Army and was the first member of the TA to be deployed on operational service to Afghanistan in 2001 and was awarded the Territorial Decoration in 2008.
He was appointed a Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire MBE in the Queen’s New Year’s Honours list in 2016. He stepped down as chairman of the South Bay Traders Association earlier this year.
Acting as a figurehead for Scarborough RNLI, John Senior will support station chairman Colin Woodhead alongside other crew members. He said: “[I’ll be] making the tea and polishing the brass, and that is a great honour.”