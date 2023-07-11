Scarborough RNLI called out to help vessel with two adults and three children on board
They contacted the Coastguard via VHF radio when they realised they were unable to get the vessel back under its own power.
Inshore lifeboat RNLB John Wesley Hillard IV launched at 3.30pm on July 9, following a crew pager alert and proceeded one mile south east off Scarborough.
Scarborough RNLI Helm and crew carried out an assessment of the vessel which was found to have engine failure.
As the vessel had no propulsion and was unable to return to port under its own power, so a towline was established and a course was set for Scarborough harbour at around 3.45pm.
Speaking after the callout, RNLI Scarborough’s Helm, Jason Hedges said: “We located the motor vessel at anchor one mile south east of Scarborough harbour.
"After assessing the situation and deciding that a tow was the safest course of action, the crew worked well and had no difficulties preparing a towline and bringing the vessel back to the harbour.
“All the people onboard were wearing lifejackets.
"After the service, the boat was swiftly cleaned refuelled and made ready for service by the boat and shore crew.
“When going afloat the RNLI would remind everyone to check their engine and fuel, always wear a lifejacket or buoyancy aid, and carry a means of calling for help. If you see someone in difficulty on or near the water, dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”