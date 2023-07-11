Scarborough RNLI called out to help vessel with two adults and three children on board

They contacted the Coastguard via VHF radio when they realised they were unable to get the vessel back under its own power.

Inshore lifeboat RNLB John Wesley Hillard IV launched at 3.30pm on July 9, following a crew pager alert and proceeded one mile south east off Scarborough.

Scarborough RNLI Helm and crew carried out an assessment of the vessel which was found to have engine failure.

Scarborough's inshore lifeboat launching.

As the vessel had no propulsion and was unable to return to port under its own power, so a towline was established and a course was set for Scarborough harbour at around 3.45pm.

Speaking after the callout, RNLI Scarborough’s Helm, Jason Hedges said: “We located the motor vessel at anchor one mile south east of Scarborough harbour.

"After assessing the situation and deciding that a tow was the safest course of action, the crew worked well and had no difficulties preparing a towline and bringing the vessel back to the harbour.

“All the people onboard were wearing lifejackets.

"After the service, the boat was swiftly cleaned refuelled and made ready for service by the boat and shore crew.