The lifeboat was called out to assist with the multi-agency search at 6.50pm on Friday July 29.

The volunteer crew conducted a shoreline search from Burniston, then to Scarborough Lifeboat Station before continuing round towards Cayton Bay.

The missing person was found safe and well ashore.

Just as the lifeboat was about to be stood down, the pagers sounded for the second time that evening and the crew aboard were tasked to another incident in Scarborough’s South Bay.

No further details of this service are available at this time.

The lifeboat was back at the station at 11pm and the boat was back on service ready for another call.