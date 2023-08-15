Scarborough RNLI confirm new date for Open Day

Scarborough RNLI have confirmed a new date for their annual Open Day.

The Open Day will now take place on Saturday, September 2 at the Lifeboat Station on Foreshore Road, Scarborough between 10am and 4pm.

The day will include station tours, activities organised by the Ladies Lifeboat Guild, a ‘Safety At Sea’ stand, ‘Swimsafe’ stand, a tombola and much more.

Stormy Sam will also be visiting the station and there will be tea and coffee available.

Visitors will be able to learn about their local RNLI station, including its history, behind-the-scenes, our protective clothing, the D Class lifeboat, the SLARS unit, and the Shannon lifeboat.

A spokesperson for the RNLI said: “As promised, we can now confirm the new date for our annual Open Day.

“It will be a jam-packed day, so come along and say hello.”