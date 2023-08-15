News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live

Scarborough RNLI confirm new date for Open Day

Scarborough RNLI have confirmed a new date for their annual Open Day after post-ponement of previous event.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 15th Aug 2023, 08:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Aug 2023, 08:03 BST
Scarborough RNLI have confirmed a new date for their annual Open Day.Scarborough RNLI have confirmed a new date for their annual Open Day.
Scarborough RNLI have confirmed a new date for their annual Open Day.

The Open Day will now take place on Saturday, September 2 at the Lifeboat Station on Foreshore Road, Scarborough between 10am and 4pm.

The day will include station tours, activities organised by the Ladies Lifeboat Guild, a ‘Safety At Sea’ stand, ‘Swimsafe’ stand, a tombola and much more.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Stormy Sam will also be visiting the station and there will be tea and coffee available.

Visitors will be able to learn about their local RNLI station, including its history, behind-the-scenes, our protective clothing, the D Class lifeboat, the SLARS unit, and the Shannon lifeboat.

Most Popular

A spokesperson for the RNLI said: “As promised, we can now confirm the new date for our annual Open Day.

“It will be a jam-packed day, so come along and say hello.”

There will also be the chance to meet the Lyke Wake Walk team too.

Related topics:Scarborough RNLIScarborough