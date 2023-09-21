Scarborough RNLI crewman 'honoured' to be picked for international exchange trip to Sweden
This once-in-a-lifetime opportunity is hosted by the International Maritime Rescue Federation (IMRF), the first exchange since 2019 due to COVID-19.
Mark is representing the RNLI for five days visiting Sjӧrӓddnings Sӓllskapet - the Swedish Sea Rescue Society (SSRS).
In an intense itinerary over five days, Mark will be experiencing how the RNLI’s Swedish counterparts undertake their maritime Search and Rescue (SAR) operations – this will include visiting several SSRS stations and being onboard some of their rescue vessels.
There will also be an opportunity to visit the SSRS Headquarters and Joint Rescue Coordination Centre.
Training modules Mark will take part in include first aid, navigation, towing, sea survival, man overboard recovery, crisis management, leadership and maritime English.
There will be a Search and Rescue training exercise, where teamwork will be critical whilst cooperating with multiple SAR units and a helicopter exercise.
This will teach Mark and his selected international counterparts about the cooperation between the SSRS and the Swedish Maritime Administration’s SAR helicopters. He will also learn about their Standard Operating Procedures regarding SAR and helicopter hoisting.
In addition, Mark will participate in a visit to Måseskär Lighthouse (weather permitting).
Mark said: “I have volunteered for various organisations for about 15 years and volunteering for Scarborough RNLI is an absolute honour for me.
"This opportunity to represent the RNLI in Sweden will be the pinnacle of my voluntary career.
"I’ve lived in Scarborough all my life and haven’t done much travelling, so to be given this opportunity to visit a country I’ve always wanted to go to is amazing.
“Joint working between organisations in best practice is the building blocks of the RNLI.
"I will look forward to passing on the skills the RNLI have taught me as well as learning new skills from our overseas colleagues.
Thank you to our managers for giving me this opportunity."
Roger Buxton, Lifeboat Operations Manager, at Scarborough RNLI, added: “We are very proud that Mark was picked to represent Scarborough RNLI on the exchange visit with Sweden.
"It will be a busy week learning all about the SAR techniques from another country.”