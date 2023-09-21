Scarborough RNLI crewman 'honoured' to be picked for international exchange trip to Sweden

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This once-in-a-lifetime opportunity is hosted by the International Maritime Rescue Federation (IMRF), the first exchange since 2019 due to COVID-19.

Mark is representing the RNLI for five days visiting Sjӧrӓddnings Sӓllskapet - the Swedish Sea Rescue Society (SSRS).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In an intense itinerary over five days, Mark will be experiencing how the RNLI’s Swedish counterparts undertake their maritime Search and Rescue (SAR) operations – this will include visiting several SSRS stations and being onboard some of their rescue vessels.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark Jenkinson of Scarborough RNLI. picture: Keith Fraser

There will also be an opportunity to visit the SSRS Headquarters and Joint Rescue Coordination Centre.

Training modules Mark will take part in include first aid, navigation, towing, sea survival, man overboard recovery, crisis management, leadership and maritime English.

There will be a Search and Rescue training exercise, where teamwork will be critical whilst cooperating with multiple SAR units and a helicopter exercise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This will teach Mark and his selected international counterparts about the cooperation between the SSRS and the Swedish Maritime Administration’s SAR helicopters. He will also learn about their Standard Operating Procedures regarding SAR and helicopter hoisting.

In addition, Mark will participate in a visit to Måseskär Lighthouse (weather permitting).

Mark said: “I have volunteered for various organisations for about 15 years and volunteering for Scarborough RNLI is an absolute honour for me.

"This opportunity to represent the RNLI in Sweden will be the pinnacle of my voluntary career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’ve lived in Scarborough all my life and haven’t done much travelling, so to be given this opportunity to visit a country I’ve always wanted to go to is amazing.

“Joint working between organisations in best practice is the building blocks of the RNLI.

"I will look forward to passing on the skills the RNLI have taught me as well as learning new skills from our overseas colleagues.

Thank you to our managers for giving me this opportunity."

Roger Buxton, Lifeboat Operations Manager, at Scarborough RNLI, added: “We are very proud that Mark was picked to represent Scarborough RNLI on the exchange visit with Sweden.