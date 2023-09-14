Scarborough RNLI Lyke Wake Walk challenge team reveal total amount raised

Watch more videos on Shots!

It was an epic challenge to complete, and thanks to the generosity of the station’s supporters, the team raised £3,757.

It is not the first time that Scarborough RNLI crew members have taken part in tough fundraising challenges.

However, this could have been one of the most arduous challenges they have undertaken.

Scarborough RNLI Lyke Wake Walk 2023 team. Image credit: RNLI/Phil C

It was a shining example of how the Scarborough RNLI crew trust and depend on each other - either on land or when at sea.

The team faced some terrible conditions overnight as the stereotypical British weather didn't hold back - rain, wind, darkness, bogs and muddy terrain.

That said, they crossed the finishing line at 12.59pm on Saturday 22 July 2023. They completed it in 20 hours and 59 minutes, three hours and one minute faster than their initial 24-hour goal.

Paul Dixon, RNLI lifeboat crew member, commented during one of the team’s overnight video updates: “If you are just tuning and wondering what this crazy madness is, we aren't just walking across the Lyke Wake Walk in the middle of the night for fun… we are doing this to raise funds for our [lifeboat] station, so we can carry on saving lives at sea and raise vital funds.”

Ascending into the forest. Image credit: RNLI/Paul Dixon

The donations received by the station’s generous supporters will enable Scarborough RNLI to continue their vital work to save lives at sea.

Examples of how this money could be used include purchasing any of the following:

Drysuit for an ILB crew member (£804),

Thermal suit for an ILB crew member (£230),

The team faced appalling conditions along the way. Image credit: RNLI/Paul Dixon

Helly Hansen layered clothing and boots for an ALB crew member (£1500*),

Lifejacket (£590),

Helmet (£350),

Seagoing gloves (£25).

*(RRP, discounts negotiated where possible)

Alternatively, the average cost for training an individual crew member per year is approximately £1,400.

The £3,757 raised by the selfless courage, determination and resilience of the Lyke Wake Walk team will make a huge difference to enable the station’s crew to continue to save lives at sea.