Station Mechanic Dave Horsley joined the RNLI in 2004, but after holding the position for 18 years he has decided to step down in August and spend time travelling with his wife Zoe.

Lee Marton, Scarborough’s Station Coxswain, said: “I am very sad to see Dave go. He has been a huge part of my RNLI life and was there to support me from the very beginning of my career.

“He plans to travel Europe with Zoe now which I know has been a dream of both of theirs for many years and I wish them the very best of luck on their travels.”

Incumbent mechanic Dave Horsley, left, passes the baton to Pete McGeown. (Photo: Scarborough RNLI)

The vacant role has now been taken on by businessman and mechanic Pete McGeown, who has been part of the RNLI’s volunteer crew for several years.

A spokesperson for Scarborough RNLI said Mr Horsley became “very well respected” across the coast and at the RNLI’s Poole headquarters.

“The volunteer crew at Scarborough Lifeboat Station would like to humbly thank Dave for his time and service to the station, wish him only the very best for the future, and welcome and congratulate Pete on becoming Scarborough RNLI’s Station Mechanic,” they added.

Mr Marton said: “Pete is very welcome onboard and the crew here know we have the right person in place to help carry Scarborough RNLI into the future.”

