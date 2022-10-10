Scarborough RNLI mechanic Dave Horsley retires after 18 years service
A mechanic who dedicated almost two decades to repairing and maintaining Scarborough RNLI’s lifeboats has retired.
Station Mechanic Dave Horsley joined the RNLI in 2004, but after holding the position for 18 years he has decided to step down in August and spend time travelling with his wife Zoe.
Lee Marton, Scarborough’s Station Coxswain, said: “I am very sad to see Dave go. He has been a huge part of my RNLI life and was there to support me from the very beginning of my career.
“He plans to travel Europe with Zoe now which I know has been a dream of both of theirs for many years and I wish them the very best of luck on their travels.”
The vacant role has now been taken on by businessman and mechanic Pete McGeown, who has been part of the RNLI’s volunteer crew for several years.
A spokesperson for Scarborough RNLI said Mr Horsley became “very well respected” across the coast and at the RNLI’s Poole headquarters.
“The volunteer crew at Scarborough Lifeboat Station would like to humbly thank Dave for his time and service to the station, wish him only the very best for the future, and welcome and congratulate Pete on becoming Scarborough RNLI’s Station Mechanic,” they added.
Mr Marton said: “Pete is very welcome onboard and the crew here know we have the right person in place to help carry Scarborough RNLI into the future.”
Last month, Scarborough RNLI appointed well-known businessman and retired senior army officer John Senior as the new president of Scarborough Lifeboat Station.