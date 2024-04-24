Scarborough RNLI puts out its own Mayday call to help raise vital funds

Scarborough RNLI has put out its own Mayday call to help raise vital funds - Image credit: RNLI/Nick Gough

Those wanting to take part in the challenge will be in good company - some of the Scarborough crew have also put a team together to take part as well.

The RNLI has revealed its lifeboats launched more than 9,100 times in 2023. Funds raised will help support the charity’s vital lifesaving work, including the provision of important training and kit for volunteer lifeboat crews who readily respond to emergency calls and go to sea to save others whenever the call for help comes in.

Roger Buxton, volunteer lifeboat operations manager Scarborough, said: “Summer is the busiest time of year for the RNLI, with thousands of people at risk of getting into danger by the water.

“Having recently marked the RNLI’s 200th anniversary, we’re putting out our call for help to raise the funds which will help keep our lifesaving service going today and into the future.

“As a charity we rely on the generosity of the public to take part in events like the Mayday Mile and raise the funds that allow us to be there when we’re needed most.”

The RNLI’s Mayday fundraiser begins on Monday 1 May and will run for the whole month across the UK and Ireland.

Sign up for the Mayday Mile now and find out more at rnli.org/SupportMayday