Scarborough RNLI launched a team of three crew members (archive photo by Erik Woolcott)

The lifeboat crew were called after the strong westerly wind caused the paddle boarders to drift away from the shore at Cayton Bay.

A third paddle boarder raised the alarm by ringing the coastguard on 999.

The lifeboat launched at about 11.30am and found that the casualties had managed to get back to the beach.

The lifeboat’s crew of three checked them to make sure they were okay then took them, with their boards, further down the shoreline to the coastguards.

Scarborough RNLI advises that paddle boarders, surfers and swimmers to ensure they are aware of prevailing weather conditions before entering the sea.