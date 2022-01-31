Scarborough RNLI rescue two paddle boarders at Cayton Bay

Two paddle boarders got into difficulty and were rescued by Scarborough RNLI’s inshore lifeboat on Saturday January 29.

By Louise Perrin
Monday, 31st January 2022, 9:52 am
Scarborough RNLI launched a team of three crew members (archive photo by Erik Woolcott)

The lifeboat crew were called after the strong westerly wind caused the paddle boarders to drift away from the shore at Cayton Bay.

A third paddle boarder raised the alarm by ringing the coastguard on 999.

The lifeboat launched at about 11.30am and found that the casualties had managed to get back to the beach.

The lifeboat’s crew of three checked them to make sure they were okay then took them, with their boards, further down the shoreline to the coastguards.

Scarborough RNLI advises that paddle boarders, surfers and swimmers to ensure they are aware of prevailing weather conditions before entering the sea.

If you see anyone injured or in distress on the coast, dial 999 and ask for the coastguard.

