The inshore lifeboat launched following a crew pager alert at 7.35am on 24 August 2023 and the crew went to assist a small fishing vessel with engine failure off the East Pier. (Pic: RNLI/Mick Cowper)

The incident happened on Thursday, August 24 after a crew pager alert was recieved at 7.35am.

Scarborough RNLI's Helm of RNLB John Wesley Hillard IV assessed the vessel, confirming that it had no propulsion and could not return to port under its own power. The best and safest course of action was to tow the vessel back to Scarborough harbour.

A towline was established and the vessel was brought safely back into Scarborough harbour.

Speaking after the callout, RNLI Scarborough’s ILB Helm, said: 'When we located the vessel, the situation was assessed and it was decided that a tow was the safest course of action. The crew did a great job preparing the towline and bringing the vessel to safety.'

When going afloat the RNLI would remind everyone to check their engine and fuel, always wear a lifejacket or buoyancy aid, and carry a means of calling for help. If you see someone in difficulty on or near the water, dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.