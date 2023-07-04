Scarborough RNLI set to brave Yorkshire’s equivalent to Everest in 24 hours… overnight.

They will start the 67km challenge at 4pm, Friday July 21 2023, finishing at 4pm, Saturday July 22.

The purpose of this arduous challenge is to raise funds for Scarborough RNLI and the RNLI Yorkshire and North East - Lifesavers Fund, with a fundraising target of £1000.

This gruelling challenge will involve testing climbs and ascents of up to 4800ft.

NIck Gough - Lyke Wake Walk team: RNLI/ Nick Gough

In addition, they are completing this in the darkness of night.

With a reputation for being the Yorkshire equivalent of climbing Mount Everest, the Lyke Wake Walk is not for the faint-hearted.

It will push their mental dexterity and physical ability to their absolute limit.

Their ability to work as a team will be put to the test, in for some of them an unfamiliar environment.

As if this wasn’t overwhelming enough, they decided to make it a ‘commando’ style task, by carrying a stretcher and mannequin for the whole distance.

Because it is against the clock, there is no respite either.

It will take a huge amount of self-discipline, mutual support and a dose of camaraderie too.

The route will begin at Scarth Wood Moor, near Osmotherley, transiting over the North Yorkshire Moors for approximately 40 miles.

They will end their journey at the Ravenscar Hotel, Ravenscar on the North Yorkshire coast, 11 miles north of Scarborough.

The highest point of the route is Botton Head, Urra Moor, 1,489 ft (454 m). By comparison, the lowest point is Scugdale Beck, 410 ft (120 m).

Lee Marton, Scarborough RNLI Coxswain commented: ‘To complete the task in 24 hours is going to be very difficult, we started training three months ago and have already completed two practice walks, so we now know the issues we are going to have to carry the stretcher over different terrain.

"If there is one thing that we will get out of it apart from blisters is that we will have to depend on each other, as teamwork is what will get us to the end.’

The team consists of 12 crew members, 10 doing the challenge and two supporting as drivers.