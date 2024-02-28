News you can trust since 1882
Scarborough RNLI share fantastic images of all weather lifeboat with two Royal Navy Wildcats

On Sunday, February 25, the Scarborough all-weather Shannon class lifeboat took part in a joint exercise with two Royal Navy Wildcat helicopters.
By Louise French
Published 28th Feb 2024, 12:37 GMT

The exercise involved winching and high lines being lowered onto the deck of the Shannon class lifeboat.

A comment on the Scarborough Lifeboat Station Facebook page read: “It was very valuable training for the crew of the Wildcat and the volunteer RNLI crew doing helicopter operations.”

Take a look at these fantastic images captured during the training.

