Scarborough RNLI share fantastic images of all weather lifeboat with two Royal Navy Wildcats

The exercise involved winching and high lines being lowered onto the deck of the Shannon class lifeboat.
A comment on the Scarborough Lifeboat Station Facebook page read: “It was very valuable training for the crew of the Wildcat and the volunteer RNLI crew doing helicopter operations.”
Take a look at these fantastic images captured during the training.
1. Scarborough RNLI train with the Royal Navy
The exercise involved winching and high lines Photo: RNLI/ Arron Y
2. Scarborough RNLI joint training exercise with the Royal Navy
Winding up? Photo: RNLI/ Arron Y
3. Scarborough RNLI joint training exercise with the Royal Navy
Ready for action Photo: RNLI/ Arron Y
4. Scarborough RNLI joint training exercise with the Royal Navy
The spectacular images were captured by Arron Y Photo: RNLI/ Arron Y