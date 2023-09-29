Scarborough RNLI to hold Sea Swimming Safety Talk - here's what you need to know

Join the team at Scarborough lifeboat station on Saturday 14 October 2023 to hear from experts on sea swimming/dipping ahead of winter. (Pic: Erik Woolcott)

Two talks will take place at the Lifeboat Station on Saturday, October 14. the firrst will be held between 10am and 12noon and the second will take place from 1pm until 3pm.

Every year the RNLI is called out to swimmers who get into difficulty in the water. This session will help keep people and their dipping friends safe heading into winter, when the water temperature starts to drop.

ndy Volans, RNLI water safety adviser, said: “Open water swimming in Scarborough is becoming more and more popular and the RNLI would like to hear more from local swimmers and dippers in the area and also share our RNLI advice”

At these talks, there will be the opportunity to learn about how to stay safe, the effects of shock, look at case studies and learn about the best and safest places to swim

There will also be some special items available for purchase from the lifeboat shop, as well as a free tour around the station, and free tea/coffee.

RNLI advice for sea swimming includes always carrying a means of calling for help, acclimatising to cold water slowly and enter gradually, always swim

parallel to the shore and not straight out and always consider using a tow float and wear a brightly coloured swim hat, which will increase being seen in the water.

Tickets for the talk can be purchased here.