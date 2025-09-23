Scarborough RNLI volunteer crew ready to take on the Cleveland Way Challenge

Scarborough RNLI crew to take on 177km Cleveland Way challenge - Image: RNLI/Jacob Allen

Scarborough RNLI is calling for the public to support crew members as they take on the Cleveland Way Challenge this Friday (September 26).

The challenge team, made up of volunteer crew members, has been training hard over the past few weeks with runs and walks along the Cleveland Way and across the UK, preparing to take on the full challenge.

Every step is in aid of raising vital funds for Scarborough RNLI. All money raised goes directly towards training and equipping Scarborough RNLI volunteers so they can continue saving lives at sea, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Between Friday September26 and Saturday September 27, volunteers from Scarborough Lifeboat Crew will take on the 110 mile Cleveland Way, from Filey to Helmsley in a non-stop relay.

ALB/ ILB Crew - Gaz Oxley Training - Image: RNLI/Nick Gough

With around 5000m of elevation, along the North Yorkshire Coastline then across the North York Moors National Park, the team will run and walk in a relay meaning there will always be someone on the go!

To keep updated on the progress follow the social media pages at www.facebook.com/ScarboroughRNLI/ or https://twitter.com/ScarboroughRNLI.

Funds raised will help support the charity’s vital lifesaving work, including the provision of important training and kit for volunteer lifeboat crews who readily respond to emergency calls and go to sea to save others whenever the call for help comes in.

Roger Buxton, volunteer lifeboat operations manager Scarborough, said: “Having marked the RNLI’s 200th anniversary last year, we’re putting out our call for help to raise the funds which will help keep our lifesaving service going today and into the future. A huge THANK YOU to our incredible supporters so far.

Coxswain - Lee Marton Training - RNLI/Nick Gough

“We are absolutely blown away by your generosity for our 110 mile Cleveland Way Relay from Filey to Helmsley taking place Friday 26th to Saturday 27th September 2025. Together, you have helped us raise 65% of our target already

“As a charity we rely on the generosity of the public to take part in events like this crew challenge and raise the funds that allow us to be there when we’re needed most.

“If you’d like to show your support, please consider making a donation through our JustGiving page: https://www.justgiving.com/page/rnliscarboroughclevelandway”