Scarborough RNLI volunteer receives long service award at Buckingham Palace

Val Humphreys at Buckingham Palace - Image: RNLI/Jane Chaplin

The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) celebrated its 200th anniversary in style with a special garden party at Buckingham Palace on Thursday, May 23.

Around 2,500 of the RNLI’s long-serving volunteers, staff and their families attended the RNLI 200th Anniversary Garden Party in the presence of HRH The Princess Royal, accompanied by Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, and RNLI President HRH The Duke of Kent.

Among those who attended from across the charity were lifeboat crew, lifeguards, water safety volunteers, fundraisers and recent recipients of meritorious service awards and The King’s Birthday and New Year Honours.

Scarborough RNLI Lifeboat Station was proudly represented by long serving Shop Volunteer Val Humphreys who, while attending the occasion with her daughter, Jane Chaplin, received her 20 year Long Service Award.

Val Humphreys and daughter Jane Chaplin at Buckingham Palace

RNLI Chief Executive Mark Dowie said: “It was an honour to meet so many of our long-serving volunteers, staff and their families and to thank them personally for their unwavering commitment. They are all lifesavers.

“We thank our Patron, His Majesty The King, for granting permission for the RNLI 200th Anniversary Garden Party to take place at Buckingham Palace in celebration of 200 years of saving lives at sea, and The Duke of Kent who has been hugely supportive of our charity throughout the past 55 years as our President.”