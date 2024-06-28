Scarborough RNLI volunteers pass out as inshore lifeboat helm and coxswain
Volunteer lifeboat crew member Arron Yeoman passed out as a D Class helm and Will Watts passed out as a Shannon class lifeboat coxswain.
All RNLI officers and crew members at the lifeboat station praised Arron and Will for showing the commitment and dedication to the training needed to achieve these roles.
Arron Yeoman, a train driver by profession, holds various roles at the station, including navigator on the all-weather lifeboat as well as crew on the inshore and all-weather lifeboat.
Arron had his final assessment on Tuesday, June 18.
Will Watts, who recently became a RNLI regional communities manager looking after the many fundraising, visits and shop volunteers, also holds various seagoing roles at the station.
Will had his final assessment on Tuesday, June 25.
To achieve the role of RNLI Coxswain and RNLI Helm, Will and Arron had to successfully demonstrate crew management and leadership skills in a variety of scenarios while being observed by an independent assessor.
The final pass out assessment session included management of activities such as: simulated engine breakdowns, a major fire onboard, man overboard recovery, anchoring, search and rescue scenarios, night navigation and boat handling.
Roger Buxton, Scarborough RNLI Lifeboat Operations Manager said: “The two volunteers have worked hard in their training for some time now and all the hard work has paid off.
“The station has gained two new boats officers and they will be an asset to the station and the area we serve.”
“The professionalism and teamwork displayed by the rest of the lifeboat crew was vital in achieving success in their assessments.”
Regular, rigorous training together, with well-planned scenarios, means the volunteers can rely on each other to get tasks done in even the most extreme conditions.
The crews are all volunteers, ready to respond to a shout at any time of day or night, 365 days a year.
There is a thorough training programme and evaluation procedure conducted at a local level as well as specialised courses available at the RNLI College in Poole.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.