The annual event run by the volunteers of Scarborough Lifeboat Station helps bring the local community and those visiting the area on holiday into the station to help raise awareness of the RNLI and the charity’s purpose.

Visitors were given the opportunity to see parts of the station not usually open to the public which even included tours of Scarborough RNLI’s inshore and all-weather lifeboats.

Members of the volunteer crew were on-hand to deliver demonstrations, tours, sea safety advice, and to answer any questions from curious visitors.

Scarborough's Sea Safety Team offering safty advice on Flag Day.

Lee Marton, Station Coxswain, said: "Flag Day is a big date in our event calandar."

"It’s not only a day where we can bring people in and really show the public how the RNLI and the station operates from the inside, but it also gives us, the crew, a day to celebrate our achievements, recognise what we’re a part of, and to take time to bond as a crew."

Once the shutters closed down for the day, the crew celebrated their achievements with a well-earned BBQ on the beach.

The Blessing of the Boats ceremony was also held on the slipway with Rev Richard Walker leading the service, a tradition that has been held here in Scarborough for many years.