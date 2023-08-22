Scarborough roads to remain closed after hotel fire - but the end may be in sight

Roads remain closed around the burnt out building

Firefighters were called to the old Cumberland Hotel on Belmont Road, formerly known as Granville Lodge, and later as the Marine Residence, after fire broke out in the early hours of Sunday, July 16.

The road was closed to protect members of the public at the time and to allow emergency services to work at the scene.

A statement on North Yorkshire Council’s website states that the road is currently anticipated to be closed until September 30, reading: “Due to the unsafe nature of the building North Yorkshire Police have asked for Lower Ramshill Rd and Belmont Rd to be closed until further notice.”

The burnt out shell of the old Cumberland Hotel

Work is now underway to bring at least one of the roads back into use.

Karl Battersby, Corporate Director for Environment, said: “We are working proactively with the community and our primary focus is on keeping people safe while also trying to mitigate impact on local businesses.

“With that in mind we have arranged for hoarding to be put in place at the site which will mean we can reopen Ramshill Road to downhill traffic in the coming weeks.

“As we organise this we are continuing to pursue a variety of other actions linked to the site.