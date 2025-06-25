'Scarborough Rocks' returns with a night of rock anthems and cultural classics

The Rock Choir will perform at Scarborough Rocks - Image: moonstonephotographic.com

Scarborough Rocks returns to Queen Street Methodist Church on Friday, July 4, with a night of rock anthems and cultural classics

Featuring 100 singers from the Scarborough Remarkable Rock choir, backed by a live band and superb support artists, this annual community event is a highlight of Scarborough's musical calendar.

Following on from last years well attended concert, event organiser, Mark Howley, is expecting another great night. He said: “We've got so many singers in our Scarborough choir and they make an awesome sound.

“Last time, we had over 300 in the audience, with people dancing in the aisles and singing along.

Rock Anthems will be performed at Queen Street Methodist Church

“Prices are frozen - tickets are just £11 and kids are free -you won't get more bang for your buck anywhere else!

“We're expecting another great night of live music & good community vibes." The concert starts at 7.30pm and tickets are available online at remarkablearts.net or via 07943 276496.

All proceeds go towards specialist music provision for young people across the area.