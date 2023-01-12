Scarborough Roman villa: Dig director to give exciting new talk on the discovery
The director in charge of the dig in Eastfield, Scarborough two years ago will be giving a talk about the Roman villa discovery.
The Roman villa was uncovered when builders were working on the Middle Deepdale housing estate in April 2021.
Dig Director and Archaeologist Paula Ware will be discussing the complex of Roman buildings found at a new talk this month.
She said: “There has been so much interest in the Roman site at Eastfield. I’m looking forward to telling more people about the dig and its wider relevance.”
The remains turned out to be one of the most important Roman discoveries ever made in Britain.
At the time of the discovery, experts said that they have never seen anything like the discovery in Eastfield before which led to much excitement within the local community as well as archaeologists.
The ruins included a circular central room with a number of other rooms and a bath-house and they were believed to be the foundations of either a 'high-status' Roman villa, a religious community or perhaps a combination of both.
The villa has since been reburied, but the area was designated as green space and the ruines were recorded and conserved.
Ms Ware will be discussing the significance of the site, as well as the excavation, at Snainton Village Hall on Thursday January 19.
All are welcome at the talk, which starts at 7pm. Tickets costing £3.50 are available via Eventbrite here.