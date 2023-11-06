The Rotary Club’s annual Christmas Toy Appeal has been launched in Scarborough.

The annual appeal, which aims to ensure that every child in the borough receives presents at Christmas, was started by Scarborough man Nigel Wood more than 10 years ago while president of the Rotary Club.

Over the years the appeal has grown beyond belief. In its first year, the appeal was supported by three businesses and collected 360 toys.

Last year, the appeal was supported by 34 businesses and collected over 22,000 toys.

Mr Wood said: “We are launching the appeal early this year as we think it will be a hard year for everyone.

“I am fully aware of the difficulties and challenges which businesses are currently facing, but you have to remember that there is a child at the end of all this.

“We are working together to make a difference in our community.”

The Annual Carol and Toy Service will take place on Sunday December 3 at 6pm at Westborough Methodist Church.

Those attending are asked to bring with them a new and unwrapped toy.

A retiring collection will be taken to support The Lego Church & Action for Children.

The day after the service, the toys are wrapped by an army of volunteers, ready for delivery to those in need in the Scarborough area.

They are distributed across the borough with the help of North Yorkshire Council’s James Cliffe of the No Wrong Door Project.

The toys are taken to children who live as far south as Bridlington, as far inland as Castle Howard and as far north as Whitby.

Leading up to Friday December 1, toys can be dropped at:

Anyone wishing to donate new and unwrapped toys can drop them oﬀ, before Friday December 1, at Peace of Mind Financial Solutions Limited, Falsgrave Road, from 10am-4pm, Monday to Friday; Westborough Methodist Church Tuesday to Friday from 10am-4pm; Colin Ellis Estate Agents, Aberdeen Walk during normal business hours; or at Scarborough Rugby Club (FAO Sharon Tait), St. Cecilias Nursing Home (FAO Ann Brand)