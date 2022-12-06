The Mayor and Mayoress with organisers and guests at Scarborough Rotary Club's annual toy and carol service.

Mr Wood started the toy appeal when he became president of the Rotary Club more than 10 years ago, in a project he describes as “Working together to make a difference in our community this Christmas.”

The toys were gathered at the annual Toy and Carol service which took place at Westborough Methodist Church on Sunday December 4.

Mr Wood said: “It was a very moving night and we think we have received more toys than last year.

“We had so many, in fact, that we didn’t take them all into church.”

The service, which told how important the gifts are to the people of the town, was attended by Mayor Eric Broadbent, his wife Lynne, and Scarborough and Whitby MP, Sir Robert Goodwill.

Mr Wood said: “In total, 33 businesses made this their Christmas project and more people want to be involved next year.”

The toys will be distributed to Schools, Eastfield Outreach Centre, the Rainbow Centre, the Salvation Army, Westway Open Arms and Filey Fridge, among others and it’s not too late to give.

