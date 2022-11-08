Christmas Toy Appeal Launch at Peace of Mind Financial Solutions Local business supporters with staff from Peace of Mind join together Libby Wood, Jackie Whittaker, Steve Machen, Sharon Tait, Tracey Yau, Mayoress Lynne Broadbent, organiser Nigel Wood, Chris Huitt, Andy Vietch, Mayor Eric Broadbent, Phil Hay, Neil Mouldon, Stewart Rowe, Sam Hay

Nigel Wood started the toy appeal when he became president of the Rotary Club more than 10 years ago, and it has grown in size each year.

Mr Wood said: “Once again, we have decided to support young peoples and children's work within our town via this Christmas initiative.

"This year the Carol Service will take the form of a toy service and we are inviting people to bring a new and unwrapped toy.

Christmas Toy Appeal Launch at Peace of Mind Financial Solutions with organiser Nigel Wood.

"These will then be distributed to local underprivileged children via various agencies.

"We would ask for your support as we are all ‘working together to make a difference in our community this Christmas’

“When I first started the toy appeal, I wanted to create something that didn’t just last the one year, but to make something robust and add some legs.”

“It’s grown over the years and I’ve engaged a lot of businesses now that make this toy appeal their Christmas project.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Annual Carol and Toy Service will take place on Sunday December 4 at 6pm at Westborough Methodist Church.

Anyone wishing to donate new and unwrapped toys can drop them oﬀ, before Friday December 2, at Peace of Mind Financial Solutions Limited, Falsgrave Road, between 10am and 4pm, Monday to Friday; Westborough Methodist Church Tuesday to Friday between 10am and 1pm; Colin Ellis Estate Agents, Aberdeen Walk during opening hours; or at Scarborugh Rugby Club, also during opening hours.