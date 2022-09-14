Scarborough Rotary groups team up in centenary year to present £25,000 to trio of charities

The cheque presentation takes place at Scarborough Rugby Club.

The proceeds will be shared between Saint Catherine’s Hospice, York & Scarborough Hospitals Charity and Scarborough YMCA who have each identified an important project they wish to undertake to help people in the Scarborough community.

Bill Mustoe of Scarborough YMCA said: “The YMCA is facing unprecedented serious cost pressure currently and is truly grateful for the continued Rotary support at such a difficult time.”

Maya Liversidge, of York & Scarborough Hospitals Charity, said: “The donation will be going towards creating a day space and destination walk areas to encourage a reason to move from the bedside, allowing people to feel more empowered whilst receiving care and provide valuable space for recuperation with family, peers and staff.

"Thank you so much for your amazing support.”

Susan Stephenson, of Saint Catherine’s Hospice, said: “We are extremely grateful for this kind donation, which will be put towards buying new, state-of-the art beds for our in-patient unit.

"A huge thank you to everyone involved - your support will make a real difference.”

The town has three Rotary groups - The Rotary Club of Scarborough, Scarborough Cavaliers and the affiliated Scarborough Inner Wheel.

The groups joined forces under the banner of ROTARY100 to support the three chosen charities during the Rotary groups’ centenary year.

John Riby, ROTARY100 project manager, said: “We wanted to do something special for our 100 th anniversary and we know that each of these charities does amazing work in and around the Scarborough area.

"We hope this these funds will go some way to helping with projects that they currently have in the pipeline.

“We would like to say a big thank you to everyone who supported the fundraising, including all the local businesses, organisations and individuals who made a donation. Your kindness is very much appreciated.”

Past President Nigel Wood, who was the president for the centenary year, said: “The theme for the year was fun, friendship and fundraising and we achieved each in no small measure.