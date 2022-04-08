Scarborough Rotary president walks 874 miles to raise funds for three charities

Nigel Wood is walking 874 for three Rotary Club charities.

Nigel Wood, president of The Rotary Club of Scarborough, started out on the 874-mile walk last summer with the aim of raising as much money as possible for ROTARY100.

ROTARY100 marks 100 years of Rotary in Scarborough and to celebrate this milestone, the club launched a year-long fundraising project to support Saint Catherine’s Hospice, York & Scarborough Hospitals Charity and YMCA Scarborough with the ambitious target of raising £100,000.

Nigel said: “I’ve loved it! I wanted to finish the walk by the end of June, but I managed it in seven months. It’s been great fun and it’s helped to draw awareness of ROTARY100 and the wonderful charities we are supporting.”

Nigel thanked everyone for their support and added that he has passed his original target of £1,000, with a combination of sponsorship on and offline, plus support from his work colleagues, family and friends – with money still coming in.

Cllr Eric Broadbent, mayor of the borough of Scarborough, said: "It's really great for me to be here today to help the Rotary Club of Scarborough and its ROTARY100 partners, YMCA Scarborough, York & Scarborough Hospitals Charity and Saint Catherine's Hospice celebrate the club's 100th Ramble and President Nigel's virtual walk from Land’s End to John O’ Groats. The club reckons that since it began its seasonal annual rambles Rotarians have probably walked over 400 miles along numerous local routes and with Nigel's effort, in this its centenary year, a total of approximately 1,000 miles has been covered. Well done everyone."