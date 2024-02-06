Run Scarborough will be taking on the challenge from Friday, February 16 at 3pm all the way through until Sunday, February 18 at 3pm.

Runners will go in pairs from the Scarborough Spa on South Bay, round the sea front and Marine Drive towards the Sea Life Centre for 30 minutes before turning round and handing over to the next pair back at Scarborough Spa.

This is Run Scarborough’s fourth challenge fundraiser for the hospice, after taking on a 36-hour run in 2021 and 48-hour challenges in 2022 and 2023.

Paul Sutherns, leader of the Run Scarborough group, said: “The Run Scarborough group always enjoys raising money for Saint Catherine’s. The hospice plays a massive role in our community, so many of us have ties to it in one way or another. So we will do whatever we can to help raise the much needed funds.”

Tom Thornton, Marketing and Communications Lead at Saint Catherine’s, said: “We cannot thank Paul and all of the members of Run Scarborough enough for their continued support. Fundraising challenges like this play a huge part in helping us raise the £11,000 we need every single day to provide our care to patients and families in the community.

“If you see any of the runners along Scarborough sea front this weekend, make sure to give them a beep or a cheer to keep them going!”

If anyone would like to sponsor the group for their challenge, you can donate here: https://www.justgiving.com/page/runscarborough48hourrelay