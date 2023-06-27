News you can trust since 1882
Scarborough running group to take on 48-hour challenge for Saint Catherine’s

Run Scarborough, a free group created for anyone who wants to run or would like to get into running, will be taking on the challenge from Friday at 3pm all the way through until Sunday at 3pm.
By Louise Perrin
Published 27th Jun 2023, 14:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 14:43 BST
Runners will go in pairs from the Scarborough Spa on South Bay, round the sea front and Marine Drive towards the Sea Life Centre, before turning round and handing over to the next pair back at Scarborough Spa.

This is Run Scarborough’s third challenge fundraiser for the hospice, after taking on a 36 hour run in 2021 and a 48 hour challenge in 2022.

Paul Sutherns, leader of the Run Scarborough group, said: “The Run Scarborough group always enjoys raising money for Saint Catherine’s.

"The hospice plays a massive role in our community, so many of us have ties to it in one way or another. So we will do whatever we can to help raise the much needed funds.”

Tom Thornton, Marketing and Communications Lead at Saint Catherine’s, said: “We cannot thank Paul and all of the members of Run Scarborough enough for their continued support. Fundraising challenges like this play a huge part in helping us raise the £8,000 we need every single day to provide our care to patients and families in the community.

“If you see any of the runners along Scarborough sea front this weekend, make sure to give them a beep or a cheer to keep them going!”

If anyone would like to sponsor the group for their challenge, their JustGiving page can be found at https://www.justgiving.com/page/run-scar-48hr-challenge

Interested in joining Run Scarborough? Search ‘Run Scarborough’ on Facebook or Instagram for more information.

