So-called ‘Blue Monday’ takes place on the third Monday of January, and is known for being the saddest day of the year.

It means that it’s cold, Christmas has been and gone and people’s New Year resolutions might not be going to plan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scarborough Samaritans believe that there’s no such thing as the saddest day of the year.

Scarborough Samaritans are aiming to bust the myth that there is a ‘saddest day of the year’.

Scarborough Samaritans Branch Director said: “It’s simple, there is no such thing as Blue Monday. People can feel low at any point in the day, week or year and we want them to know that they are never alone.

“Forget Blue Monday and instead check in with people who you care about for a cuppa and a chat as talking really can save lives. Our volunteers are available, by phone, around the clock to listen to anyone who needs support this Brew Monday and every other day of the month and year, 24/7.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The suicide prevention charity is keen to dispel the idea that the third Monday of January is particularly difficult, and is instead turning the day on its head and into something meaningful by running ‘Brew Monday’, which encourages friends and family to stay connected by having a cuppa and a catch-up.

To help celebrate Brew Monday, Scarborough Samaritans is hosting a special coffee morning event at Samaritans House, 40 Trafalgar Street West, Scarborough, YO12 7AS on Monday January 16 between 10am and 2pm.People can have a coffee and cake, chat, keep warm, and find out more about the work they do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Everyone is welcome whether you want a coffee and company or to find out more about becoming a volunteer, whatever the reason, come and join us.

There will be no charge for this event but if you wish to make a donation there will collection boxes available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

To help organise Brew Monday get togethers, Samaritans have provided useful resources, fundraising tips, and information, available online here.

Anyone can contact Samaritans, free, any time from any phone on 116 123, or email [email protected] or visit www.samaritans.org