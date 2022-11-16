Scarborough Samaritans plan to ‘Break the Silence’ with their new winter campaign

Samaritans’ new winter campaign #BreaktheSilence is encouraging people to open up about their struggles with mental health and suicidal feelings.

Every 90 minutes in the UK, someone dies by taking their own life.

The charity is asking people to donate to keep Samaritans here for people to talk to when they are ready to break their silence. Making a small donation will help Samaritans’ volunteers answer a call for help from someone struggling this winter.

Lyndsey Bowman, of Samaritans, is encouraging people to #BreaktheSilence this winter.

Lyndsey Bowman, Branch Director at Scarborough Samaritans said: “This time of year can be challenging for all sorts of reasons. Whether its family problems, financial worries or the grief for the loss of a loved one, the festive season can often magnify these pressures which might be especially hard this year, with many households facing the Cost of Living crisis.

“But we understand that difficult feelings can be felt at any season, which is why our volunteers are here day and night, 365 days a year to give people the space to explore feelings that perhaps they cannot share with anyone else.”

Ian, 57 knows how the pressure to enjoy the festivities can make it hard to open up. It was during a challenging period of his life when he was struggling with anxiety attacks, he found himself alone on Christmas Eve.

Samaritans were there to support him as he reached breaking point.

Ian said: “Christmas is such an emotive time, families are together, but there I was on the sofa on my own, having panic attacks and thoughts about suicide. Everything had got on top of me.

"I didn’t feel I could even talk to my partner, but I needed someone who I didn’t know to just sit there and let me be vulnerable. At that point, Samaritans was there.

“The great thing I found when talking to Samaritans is that there is no judgement. To have an incredibly empathic listening ear that allows you to say whatever you want and take as long as you want, is quite a remarkable thing.”

Last year, Samaritans volunteers responded to 244,254 calls in the UK and Ireland over the festive period. Volunteers from Scarborough will be there round-the-clock to make sure that people who are struggling always have someone to turn to.

It’s free to call Samaritans on 116 123, even a mobile without credit, and the number won’t show up on your phone bill.