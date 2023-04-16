News you can trust since 1882
Scarborough Samaritans urge public to support them for 'wear your PJs to work day'

Samaritans are asking Scarborough residents to help fundraise for them with their 'wear your PJs to work day'

By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 16th Apr 2023, 09:00 BST- 1 min read

'Wear your PJs to work day' takes place on Saturday May 20, and will employees will wear their pyjamas and donate a £1 to do so.

A spokesperson for Scarborough Samaritans said: “Did you know that Scarborough has the highest suicide rates in Yorkshire.

"Join in the fun and raise money for Samaritans of Scarborough!”

Samaritans of Scarborough want your to wear your pyjamas to work!Samaritans of Scarborough want your to wear your pyjamas to work!
If your place of work isn’t open on Saturday May 20, or staff want to participate but won’t be at work that day, then the event runs from Monday May 15 to Sunday May 21, meaning there’s ample opportunity for everyone to get involved.

Collection buckets are available, but limited and are therefore available on a ‘first come, first serve’ basis.

To register your place of work, email [email protected]

