Scarborough school children perform with thousands at Sheffield Utilita Arena

Young Voices performances are billed as the largest children’s choir concerts in the world.

Children from choirs across the country perform alongside thousands of others as a single choir to capacity audiences of family and friends.

The concert was a culmination of weeks of practice, bringing together just under 5000 children to perform in front of an audience of family and friends.

Hackness and Wykeham Church of England Schools participated in the Young Voices event at Sheffield Utilita Arena

The highlight for many children (and staff) was singing alongside M People’s Heather Small, providing backing vocals for her song ‘Proud’, but children also learnt how to beatbox with the current world champions The Beatbox Collective.

Head teacher Janet Spittal said: “For many children, it was the first time they had even visited an arena!

"We are immensely proud of the resilience, hard work and confidence they showed in the Federation’s first ever performance as part of the Young Voices choir.”

The children joined almost 5,000 others to sing with M People star Heather Small