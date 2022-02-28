Scarborough School fire: Police appeal for videos, photos and doorbell footage to help identify arson suspects

The fire at the former Overdale School on Friday - pic: Rebecca Howitt

Firefighters have been working through the weekend to ensure the site is safe and police are still guarding it while enquires continue.

The incident happened at around 8.30pm on Friday (February 25 2022).

Efforts are ongoing to identify two other teenage suspects.

Detective Constable Amy McDougall, of Scarborough and Ryedale CID, said: “This incident has caused a great deal of upset, anger and disruption in the community and we’re doing everything we can to bring those involved to justice.

“To help our investigation, we’re urging anyone who took videos or photographs of the fire to email them to the police as soon as possible. This includes footage or images of the large crowd of people who gathered to watch.

“Even the smallest video clip or photo could prove to be very useful, so please don’t hesitate to send it in.

“We’re also asking residents to check their ring doorbell footage between 5.30pm and 10.30pm on Friday, particularly any that shows teenage males matching the descriptions in our appeal. Please send this in too if you think it could help.”

Descriptions

All three suspects are teenage boys.

The first is described as thin, white, around 15 years old and had a bowl haircut. He was wearing a black jacket with white panels across it and black tracksuit trousers.

The second is described as looking around 13 years old, white, chubby, with a black jacket, blue hoodie and grey jogging trousers.

Police are still working to get a description of the third suspect.

Submitting video and photos and reporting information

If you have any photos, video or ring doorbell footage, email cidscarborough&[email protected]Information should be passed to North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.