Scarborough school thanks St Catherine’s Hospice for care of teaching assistant

Cayton Primary School will award a kindness trophy annually in Tracey Beswick’s honour.

Mrs Beswick was a Teaching Assistant at Cayton Primary School.

In her memory, the school will award a trophy named ‘The Cup Of Kindness’ to one pupil of the school at the end of the academic year, who has shown kindness, been caring and compassionate.

St Catherine’s Hospice cared for Mrs Beswick in the last few weeks of her life.

Juliet Monaghan, Headteacher, said: “Cayton School would like to say a huge thank you to St Catherine’s Hospice for the care and support that they gave to Tracy Beswick, in the last few weeks of Tracy’s life.”

“Tracy was a much loved member of staff, she showed kindness to everyone, smiled every day and loved working with the children at school. Tracy taught hundreds of children as she was a General Teaching Assistant/Higher Level Teaching Assistant, and worked at Cayton School for over 16 years. She will be very sadly missed by everyone.”

The children and staff supported Mrs Beswick’s wishes by dressing in bright coloured clothing on the day of her funeral. The school raised £312 from this, which were donations from parents, governors and staff.