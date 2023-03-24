The school uniform swap will take place on Sunday April 2 between 4pm and 6pm, at Westborough Methodist Church.

Everyone is welcome to the swap, and a range of primary and secondary school items will be available, including shirts, polo shirts, trousers, jumpers, cardigans, blazers, PE kits, shoes and coats.

A spokesperson from the swap said: “We have lots of uniform items in stock that have been kindly donated and everyone is very welcome.”

A Scarborough school uniform giveaway is to take place next week.

All uniform items are free of charge and uniform items and sizes are subject to availability.

If you would like to donate any primary or secondary school uniforms, then you can do so at the entrance of Sainsbury’s, at Westborough, Queen Street and Wreyfield Methodist Churches and Westway Open Arms in Eastfield.

