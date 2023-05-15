Scarborough school youngsters 'inspiring' support as head completes Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon

Headteacher Matthew Davies completed the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon on Sunday (May 14) in honour of Snainton man Anthony Shackleton, who has MND.

The School Council wanted to show their support for Mr Davies as he tackled his first long-distance challenge and they came up with the idea of a whole school sponsored run.

The children, aged from two to 11, completed laps of Snainton playing field and collected sponsorship for their efforts.

Snainton School youngsters with Head Matthew Davies at the back.

In total, 48 children completed 610 laps, with real resilience, perseverance and encouragement for one another.

Headteacher Matthew Davies said: “It was so inspiring to see the children completing their own sponsored run before my marathon on Sunday.

"They showed real determination.

"Shack (Anthony Shackleton) was able to join us for the sponsored run to show his support.

Snainton School youngsters complete laps of the school field for Motor Neurone Disease Association.

"We were so proud of the efforts of all the children.

"At times, the marathon was really hard but the inspiration the children gave me was a real boost when I needed it most.

"I'm so proud of the whole school and village community coming together to support Motor Neurone Disease Association in honour of Shack.

"When the final total comes in, it could be around £1,500 which is incredible."

Head of Scarborough's Snainton School, Matthew Davies, completed the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon.

The grand total is still to be counted and you can visit www.justgiving.com/matthew-davies-85 if you'd like to donate.